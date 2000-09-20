MSU and Ole Miss Updates - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MSU and Ole Miss Updates

MISSISSIPPI= The Rebels' passing game has had two straight poor performances. Coach David Cutcliffe has been adamant about not laying all the blame on quarterback Romaro Miller. ``It's not any one area,'' Cutcliffe said. ``It's just the production that we're getting out of the passing game.'' Miller played his last two games with a sore hand and other nagging injuries he has received as a result of some shoddy pass protection. Also, Ole Miss's wide receivers have yet to establish themselves as big-play threats. Wideouts have caught just 18 passes in three games. Grant Heard has been steady with a team-high nine catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns, but he doesn't possess great speed. The other starter, 5-foot-7 senior L.J. Taylor, has five catches for 64 yards. Running back Deuce McAllister has looked like the Rebels' best deep threat so far, with 100 receiving yards.

MISSISSIPPI STATE= When Josh Morgan walked on at Mississippi State in 1998, Jackie Sherrill figured Morgan could one day become a contributor on special teams. Morgan did that as a redshirt freshman in 1999, before earning a spot as the starting free safety in the Bulldogs' season-finale against Mississippi and their bowl game. He played well in both games and continues to impress. He made 15 tackles, an interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown against BYU to earn SEC defensive player of the week honors. ``One of the things that helps is his football intelligence,'' Sherrill said. Morgan was raised in a football family _ his father was his high school coach and his older brother is also a coach. That may explain his uncanny instincts on the field. He always seems to be near the ball. Marshall was the only Division I school to recruit Morgan out of high school.

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

