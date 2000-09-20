MSU and Ole Miss Updates

MISSISSIPPI= The Rebels' passing game has had two straight poor performances. Coach David Cutcliffe has been adamant about not laying all the blame on quarterback Romaro Miller. ``It's not any one area,'' Cutcliffe said. ``It's just the production that we're getting out of the passing game.'' Miller played his last two games with a sore hand and other nagging injuries he has received as a result of some shoddy pass protection. Also, Ole Miss's wide receivers have yet to establish themselves as big-play threats. Wideouts have caught just 18 passes in three games. Grant Heard has been steady with a team-high nine catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns, but he doesn't possess great speed. The other starter, 5-foot-7 senior L.J. Taylor, has five catches for 64 yards. Running back Deuce McAllister has looked like the Rebels' best deep threat so far, with 100 receiving yards.

MISSISSIPPI STATE= When Josh Morgan walked on at Mississippi State in 1998, Jackie Sherrill figured Morgan could one day become a contributor on special teams. Morgan did that as a redshirt freshman in 1999, before earning a spot as the starting free safety in the Bulldogs' season-finale against Mississippi and their bowl game. He played well in both games and continues to impress. He made 15 tackles, an interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown against BYU to earn SEC defensive player of the week honors. ``One of the things that helps is his football intelligence,'' Sherrill said. Morgan was raised in a football family _ his father was his high school coach and his older brother is also a coach. That may explain his uncanny instincts on the field. He always seems to be near the ball. Marshall was the only Division I school to recruit Morgan out of high school.