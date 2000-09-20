Campaign Underway To Replace Eight Flags Display

Fundraising efforts for a monument planned to replace the eight flags display on the beach are now underway.

A committee needs between 100 and 150-thousand dollars to build the monument which was designed to appease all sides in the debate over the controversial confederate battle flag.

But the committee has stopped aggressively fundraising because it's waiting for a decision by the state flag commission and to find out if another group will get the signatures needed to force a vote on the issue.

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors will leave the eight flags display as is until someone comes to them with another plan.