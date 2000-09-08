FDA Posts Stark Breast-Implant Photos On Internet Site

(Washington-AP) Federal health officials want women to really know what a breast looks like when an implant leaks or causes other problems. So the Food and Drug Administration is posting stark photographs on the Internet. The pictures are aimed at women who are considering surgery because saline-filled breast implants break open at high rates.

One in six women will require additional surgery within three years to fix problems. The photographs show what happens when scar tissue around the implant tightens enough to cause painful breast disfigurement and how the breasts wrinkle and sag if problem-causing implants are removed but not replaced.

Surgeons are supposed to detail these risks before surgery. But critics contend that by the time a woman visits a surgeon, she's made up her mind and won't heed warnings.

