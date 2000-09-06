Ole Miss Filling The Gaps While Preparing For Auburn
Ole Miss fans have been looking forward to the Auburn match up in Oxford for a long long time. The game hits the football turf 6:00 p.m. Saturday and you can bet former Ole Miss coach Tommy Tuberville will have his Tigers defense attempt to contain running backs Joe Gunn and Deuce McAlllister. Tulane tried that same maneuver last week and the Rebels took flight zipping past the Green Wave 49 to 20.
Ole Miss proved that if a team stacks the line in an attempt to contain running backs Deuce McAllister and Joe Gunn... quarterback Romaro Miller can get the job done through the air.Tulane halted the progress of Heisman Trophy candidate Deuce McAllister on the ground.. 29 yards on 9 attempts, while Joe Gunn netted only 13 yards on 10 carries.
However, Miller went deep connecting on 18 of 26 attempts for 302 yards and 2 touchdowns.. including this 47 yard strike to the Deuce.There was one negative in Saturday's win.. Center Ben Claxton fractured his lower left leg and is out indefinitely.
Coach Cutcliffe said, "We've got some people who can play in the offensive line. We are fortunate to have a senior, Charlie Perkins, who can step in for Ben Claxton after Ben was injured. I'm expecting Charlie to improve his game beyond that. We're going to need more people. That's the nature of the beast. The more depth we develop there, the more better off we'll be over the long haul."
It won't take much for Ole Miss players and fans to get pumped for Saturday's clash against Auburn. It's the first return trip to Oxford for Tigers Coach Tommy Tuberville since leaving Ole Miss. Last season.. the Rebels defeated Tommy's Tigers in Auburn 24 to 17 in overtime when Romaro Miller hit Cory Peterson with a 23-yard touchdown pass. Ole Miss has been rated a 3-point favorite over the Tigers for this season's SEC opener.
Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:50 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-04-01 12:43:46 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
Saturday, March 31 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:32:59 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 8:13 AM EDT2018-04-01 12:13:14 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
Saturday, March 31 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-03-31 15:42:35 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 6:14 AM EDT2018-04-01 10:14:26 GMT
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Loyola-Chicago's Nick Dinardi (44) and Cameron Krutwig (25) walk to the court for a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
Loyola-Chicago had to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament then made a run as an 11-seed.More >>
Loyola-Chicago had to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament then made a run as an 11-seed.More >>
Saturday, March 31 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:02:48 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-04-01 09:34:57 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>
Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>