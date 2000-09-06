Ole Miss Filling The Gaps While Preparing For Auburn

Ole Miss fans have been looking forward to the Auburn match up in Oxford for a long long time. The game hits the football turf 6:00 p.m. Saturday and you can bet former Ole Miss coach Tommy Tuberville will have his Tigers defense attempt to contain running backs Joe Gunn and Deuce McAlllister. Tulane tried that same maneuver last week and the Rebels took flight zipping past the Green Wave 49 to 20.

Ole Miss proved that if a team stacks the line in an attempt to contain running backs Deuce McAllister and Joe Gunn... quarterback Romaro Miller can get the job done through the air.Tulane halted the progress of Heisman Trophy candidate Deuce McAllister on the ground.. 29 yards on 9 attempts, while Joe Gunn netted only 13 yards on 10 carries.

However, Miller went deep connecting on 18 of 26 attempts for 302 yards and 2 touchdowns.. including this 47 yard strike to the Deuce.There was one negative in Saturday's win.. Center Ben Claxton fractured his lower left leg and is out indefinitely.

Coach Cutcliffe said, "We've got some people who can play in the offensive line. We are fortunate to have a senior, Charlie Perkins, who can step in for Ben Claxton after Ben was injured. I'm expecting Charlie to improve his game beyond that. We're going to need more people. That's the nature of the beast. The more depth we develop there, the more better off we'll be over the long haul."