Ole Miss Backup Quarterback Eli Manning Should Play Against Tulane On Saturday

Ole Miss football fans have been looking forward to September 2nd for a long time. The Rebels are loaded and ready offensively... capable of pulling the trigger with a variety of talented offensive weapons beginning with Heisman Trophy candidate Deuce McAllister the game breaking running back who also excells on special teams.

There's the other running back Joe Gunn... the leading ground gainer for Ole Miss last season and Senior quarterback Romaro Miller who is now comfortable in running Coach David Cutcliffe's offense. Coach admits he hopes to play the first and second teamers against Tulane Saturday and that means.. Eli Manning should receive his first game action in Oxford. Cutcliffe says,"We always plan on playing as many of the second team players as possible. You have to prepare just in case someone goes down. Eli Manning should see his first action. He deserves a chance because he has given his all in practice and preparation."

The Rebels are expected to breeze past the Tulane Green Wave... 21 point favorites. Last season Ole Miss failed to score in the red zone and held off the Green Wave 20 to 13 in Oxford. There's only one problem. If Eli Manning does extremely well in his backup duties on Saturday, you can bet a number of Ole Miss fans will be chanting, "We want Eli!" That won't happen. Coach Cutcliffe has made it known, Romaro Miller is his starting quarterback.

By A.J.Giardina

