Ole Miss Backup Quarterback Eli Manning Should Play Against Tulane On Saturday

Ole Miss football fans have been looking forward to September 2nd for a long time. The Rebels are loaded and ready offensively... capable of pulling the trigger with a variety of talented offensive weapons beginning with Heisman Trophy candidate Deuce McAllister the game breaking running back who also excells on special teams.

There's the other running back Joe Gunn... the leading ground gainer for Ole Miss last season and Senior quarterback Romaro Miller who is now comfortable in running Coach David Cutcliffe's offense. Coach admits he hopes to play the first and second teamers against Tulane Saturday and that means.. Eli Manning should receive his first game action in Oxford. Cutcliffe says."I plan on playing the first and second teamers against Tulane. Eli Manning will get some playing time. You have to prepare just in case something would have to Romaro. Its always best to get players game experience and Eli deserves a chance to play because he has excelled at practice and in his preparation."