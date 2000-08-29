Lott Pushes State Road Funding

Senator Trent Lott applauds Governor Ronnie Musgrove's economic development plan that he's pushing in a special legislative session. Lott told members of the Gulfport Business Club Tuesday that the legislature needs to "think big" if Mississippi is going to compete with other states for major businesses.
One thing a company looks at when deciding where to locate is the condition of a state's roads. Lott says that's where Mississippi falls short he says our roads need a lot of help. That's why Lott says he hoped the special session would address the Department of Transportation's budget troubles. He says the state needs to fund the transportation department to guarantee getting millions of dollars in matching federal money. Lott says the money will have to be available over the next three years and could total as much as one hundred to two hundred million dollars of federal money that the state could lose because they don't have matching funds. Lott says state lawmakers still have a little time, but they need to begin to have the money next year and each year they'll need to budget a little bit more.
The governor says he wants to take a closer look at how the transportation department spends its money before he agrees to give the department more.
Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.More >>
Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.More >>
Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.More >>
If you haven't gotten your outfit and other supplies for Easter Sunday, Saturday was the day to do it. Edgewater Mall saw a wave of last-minute shoppers getting their hands on what they need for Easter Sunday.More >>
The Wilkes Bridge on Cowan Lorraine Road has been fixed after it was reported stuck upMore >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
It was a tough radio call to make. The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, a seasoned veteran, was alone in his patrol car when he radioed dispatch around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.More >>
