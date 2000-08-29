Celebrity Jean Net Auction

(Los Angeles-AP) -- Celebrities are undressing for charity. They're donating their blue jeans for a special Internet auction to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's Southern California Chapter. In addition to Britney Spears, the jean pool includes pants shed by Cuba Gooding Junior, Drew Barrymore, Jodie Foster, Will Smith, Freddie Prinze Junior, John Travolta, Kobe Bryant, Warren Beatty, Tom Cruise and Rosie O'Donnell.

Yahoo! teamed up with the society for the Undress for MS: Celebrity Jean Auction, which began Monday and continues through September tenth. Auction results will be announced at the society's 26th Annual Dinner of Champions on October second.

