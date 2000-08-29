Back To Cyber School - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Back To Cyber School

(Midland, Pennsylvania-AP) -- These parents aren't scrambling for Elmer's glue and Number Two pencils. Instead, they're trekking from across the state to pick up pc's, monitors, and printers from the Western Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School. The school is designed to provide alternatives for students who are already home-schooled or those who can't attend due to illness, personal, or behavior problems.

Students will get their instruction through the Internet and will consult with teachers at Cyber Charter, in Midland, Pennsylvania. Completed assignments can be mailed or e-mailed. The school has grades one through 12 and the cost is about $6,000 per year. The tab is picked up by the student's home district.

Officials thought they would have about 50 students, but this fall's enrollment will be 262

    •   
