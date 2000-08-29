E-Mail Costs Workers Their Jobs

(Freeport-AP) -- Dow Chemical plans to fire about 40 employees at its Freeport, Texas plant for allegedly violating the company's e-mail policy. The Houston Chronicle reports that the workers allegedly circulated violent or sexually explicit material.

Dow says the employees are being fired after a review of six-thousand e-mail accounts that turned up material that violated company policies on Internet e-mail and sexual harassment. Other employees face suspensions or reprimands. Dow officials began reviewing employees' e-mail after a worker complained.

A similar review this year at Dow's corporate headquarters in Midland, Michigan, led to 50 firings. A union official criticized the firings as a ``witch hunt.''