Do-It-Your-Self Music Remixes

(San Mateo, California-AP) -- It's called the Mixman DJ Megamix and its maker, Beatnik , says the new software will allow music fans to create and remix professional club-quality music using a MAC or PC. The software allows consumers to share their music creations with friends by e-mail, burning them to CD or the MP3 format, or posting them on the Web at Mixman Radio . The software is said to be inexpensive, simple and can be done in real-time.