Napster's Effect On Oldies' Artists - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Napster's Effect On Oldies' Artists

(Wall Lake, Iowa-AP) -- You'd be hard pressed to find any of today's music artists who have no opinion on Napster, and the practice of swapping digital music files online. But what do past recording stars think of it?

For example, Napster users can find more than a dozen songs by long-time crooner Andy Williams. A spokesman for Williams says the singer isn't familiar enough with the issue to comment. But a woman who sells copies of Williams' CD's and cassettes in his hometown worries if people can download the music for free, they'd be less likely to buy it. At the same time, Esther Bielema notes most of those who visit Williams' home don't have CD players, let alone computers with fast Internet connections.

Meanwhile, Roger McGuinn, who rose to fame as a member of the Byrds, isn't buying the record companies' position that sites like Napster are ripping off performers. He told the U.S. Senate last month the labels themselves were ripping off artists long before Napster existed. He says while the record labels are saying they want to protect the artists, is he sees it, the labels ``haven't cared about the artists ever.''

On the Net:

Napster.com: http://www.napster.com

Andy Williams: http://www.andywilliams.com

Tennessee Ernie Ford: http://www.ernieford.com

Recording Industry Association of America: http://www.riaa.com

Roger McGuinn: http://metalab.unc.edu/jimmy/mcguinn/index.html

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly