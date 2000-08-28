Woman Dies from House Explosion

One person has now died as a result of last week's house explosion in Moss Point. Syvil Harris died at about 11 last night at USA Medical Center in Mobile. Her husband, Willie Harris and their daughter Shermanida Simmons remain in critical condition there. 20 month old Desmine Simmons remains in critical, but stable condition at Shriner's Children's Hospital in Texas. Two others were released from the hospital the night of the accident. The state fire marshal has ruled out criminal activity. Investigators are now focusing on the home's gas meter, and the possibility that someone may have been painting prior to the explosion. Officials say the investigation could take weeks to complete.