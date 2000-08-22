High Expectations At Ole Miss

Ole Miss football is alive and well in Oxford. The 18th ranked Rebels will unveil a new colorful uniform and a colorful football team, one that should contend for the Southeastern Conference West Division Title. High expectations best describe the 2000 Rebels who kick off the new season September 2nd hosting the Tulane Green Wave .

There's the extra incentive of Deuce McAllister gunning for the Heisman Trophy, a young man who could very well become the first pick of the 2001 NFL Draft. He can do it all running, catching the ball out of the backfield, and a threat to go the distance on special teams running back punts and kick offs. Adding ammunition to the Rebels explosive backfield...the other running back.. Joe Gunn. In fact, Gunn led the Ole Miss ground attack in 1999.

Coach David Cutcliffe knows a veteran quarterback can only solidify his offense and Senior Romaro Miller is ready to complete a brilliant Ole Miss career. Cutcliffe says,"I look at this team and I realize that expectations are high and I'm excited about that. I'm excited that our fans feel that way, excited that our players feel that way. Its a challenge that we have to be ready to accept and show that we're responsible enough and mature enough to handle the situation. If we can do that we'll be successful."

Ole Miss is expected to give Alabama a good run for the SEC West Division title. Not since the days of Coach Johnny Vaught have Ole Miss football fans been so sky high and they have reason to be. They could very well be 5 and 0 heading to Tuscaloosa on October 14th facing SEC preseason favorite Alabama. First things first, Tulane September 2nd in Oxford.

By A.J. Giardina