High Expectations At Ole Miss - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

High Expectations At Ole Miss

Ole Miss football is alive and well in Oxford. The 18th ranked Rebels will unveil a new colorful uniform and a colorful football team, one that should contend for the Southeastern Conference West Division Title. High expectations best describe the 2000 Rebels who kick off the new season September 2nd hosting the Tulane Green Wave .

There's the extra incentive of Deuce McAllister gunning for the Heisman Trophy, a young man who could very well become the first pick of the 2001 NFL Draft. He can do it all running, catching the ball out of the backfield, and a threat to go the distance on special teams running back punts and kick offs. Adding ammunition to the Rebels explosive backfield...the other running back.. Joe Gunn. In fact, Gunn led the Ole Miss ground attack in 1999.

Coach David Cutcliffe knows a veteran quarterback can only solidify his offense and Senior Romaro Miller is ready to complete a brilliant Ole Miss career. Cutcliffe says,"I look at this team and I realize that expectations are high and I'm excited about that. I'm excited that our fans feel that way, excited that our players feel that way. Its a challenge that we have to be ready to accept and show that we're responsible enough and mature enough to handle the situation. If we can do that we'll be successful."

Ole Miss is expected to give Alabama a good run for the SEC West Division title. Not since the days of Coach Johnny Vaught have Ole Miss football fans been so sky high and they have reason to be. They could very well be 5 and 0 heading to Tuscaloosa on October 14th facing SEC preseason favorite Alabama. First things first, Tulane September 2nd in Oxford.

By A.J. Giardina

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:32:07 GMT
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    More >>

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    More >>

  • 3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-04-01 12:43:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>

  • Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:32:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 8:13 AM EDT2018-04-01 12:13:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly