Tropical Depression Forms in the Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center issued it's first advisory on Tropical Depression #5 early Sunday afternoon. Satellite pictures and reports from an Air Force Reserve Unit Reconnaissance Aircraft indicated that T.D. #5 formed Sunday in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The broad center of T.D. #5 was located near latitude 22.9 North and longitude 93.3 West, or about 340 miles Southeast of Brownsville, Texas. T.D. #5 is currently stationary with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1008 mb or 29.77". This system poses no immediate threat to the Mississippi Coast. The next advisory will be issueed by the National Hurricance Center at 4am CDT.