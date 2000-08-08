Deadliest Storms

Here is a listing of the deadliest hurricanes that hit the U.S. mainland between 1900 and 1999.

Rank Name Location Year Deaths 1 Mitch Honduras, Nicaragua, Florida Keys 1998 10,000** 2 * Galveston, Texas 1900 8,000 3 * Lake Okeechobee, Florida 1928 1,836 4 Georges Dominican Republic, Haiti, Mississippi Florida 1998 602*** 5 * New England 1938 600 6 * Florida Keys 1919 600 7 * Florida Keys 1935 408 8 Audrey Louisiana, Texas 1957 390 9 * Northeast U.S. 1944 390 10 * Grand Isle, Louisiana 1909 350

* Storms were not named until 1950

**The majority of Hurricane Mitch's victims were in Honduras and Nicaragua.

***The majority of Hurricane Georges' vicitms were in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.