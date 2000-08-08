Deadliest Storms - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Deadliest Storms

Here is a listing of the deadliest hurricanes that hit the U.S. mainland between 1900 and 1999.

Rank
Name
Location
Year
Deaths
1
Mitch
Honduras, Nicaragua, Florida Keys
1998
10,000**
2
*
Galveston, Texas
1900
8,000
3
*
Lake Okeechobee, Florida
1928
1,836
4
Georges
Dominican Republic, Haiti, Mississippi Florida
1998
602***
5
*
New England
1938
600
6
*
Florida Keys
1919
600
7
*
Florida Keys
1935
408
8
Audrey
Louisiana, Texas
1957
390
9
*
Northeast U.S.
1944
390
10
*
Grand Isle, Louisiana
1909
350

* Storms were not named until 1950

**The majority of Hurricane Mitch's victims were in Honduras and Nicaragua.

***The majority of Hurricane Georges' vicitms were in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

 

Powered by Frankly