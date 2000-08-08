Deadliest Storms

Here is a listing of the deadliest hurricanes that hit the U.S. mainland between 1900 and 1999.
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Location
|
Year
|
Deaths
|
1
|
Mitch
|
Honduras, Nicaragua, Florida Keys
|
1998
|
10,000**
|
2
|
*
|
Galveston, Texas
|
1900
|
8,000
|
3
|
*
|
Lake Okeechobee, Florida
|
1928
|
1,836
|
4
|
Georges
|
Dominican Republic, Haiti, Mississippi Florida
|
1998
|
602***
|
5
|
*
|
New England
|
1938
|
600
|
6
|
*
|
Florida Keys
|
1919
|
600
|
7
|
*
|
Florida Keys
|
1935
|
408
|
8
|
Audrey
|
Louisiana, Texas
|
1957
|
390
|
9
|
*
|
Northeast U.S.
|
1944
|
390
|
10
|
*
|
Grand Isle, Louisiana
|
1909
|
350
* Storms were not named until 1950
**The majority of Hurricane Mitch's victims were in Honduras and Nicaragua.
***The majority of Hurricane Georges' vicitms were in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.