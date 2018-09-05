Make Your Hurricane Plan

Decide now who picks them up from school during a storm threat if both parents work. Start helping them now to deal with any fears: Explain what a hurricane is, what it can do, and what preparations your family is making to contend with one. Prepare for those with special needs Make arrangements right away for family members who are elderly or who have special needs. Remember that if someone depends on electrical life-support, there probably will be no power after a storm. Contact your local Emergency Management Office for details.