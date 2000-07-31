Napster Could Face Another Appeal

(San Francisco-AP) -- Napster users are still swapping music online thanks to an eleventh hour court victory. But the battle isn't over yet. Napster had faced a Friday deadline for shutting down the trading of copyrighted music on its computer servers. But two federal judges granted the company a stay allowing it to remain online at least until the lawsuit goes to trial. No trial date has been set. The Recording Industry of America Association sued Napster, claiming its lost millions of dollars in profits as a result of Napster's music swapping. The head of the RIAA called the judge's decision ``frustrating.''

