Avon Moves To The Internet

(Las Vegas-AP) -- The Avon lady has become computer savvy. This fall, she'll begin peddling beauty products on the Internet. The company wants its representatives to use new technology to improve personal relationships with customers.

Instead of waiting for the Avon lady to ring the door bell, customers will be able to go to Avon online, place orders anytime and have the products shipped directly to them. The sales representatives can still keep in touch with their clients. They can send personal greetings to each customer and e-mail any information about special discounts or status of an order.

The new service will be online by September.