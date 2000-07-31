Time Warner Internet Deal

(New York-AP) -- Time Warner is cutting deals to open its cable system to competing Internet service providers. The company is expected to announce today a preliminary agreement with Juno Online Services to offer high-speed Internet service to cable customers. Time Warner has been under pressure to open its system as federal regulators review the company's planned merger with AOL.

NBC, ABC and consumer groups have argued that the merger would result in an unfair concentration of power. At Federal Communications Commissions hearings last week, the FCC chairman wanted details from Time Warner and AOL on when the cable systems will begin carrying other providers. Time Warner says other deals with service providers are in the works.