YAHOO! Battles The French

(Paris-AP) -- Yahoo! has angered the French with its Web site. The company has Nazi memorabilia for sale on its auction site. Items such as swastika battle flags, S.S. daggers and replica canisters of the lethal gas used at Nazi death camps are available to anyone, including the French. But France prohibits selling or displaying anything that incites racism. Two anti-racism groups have filed suit to prevent Nazi memorabilia and other racist items from being seen in France. So Yahoo! is now defending itself in a Paris courtroom. A prosecutor says the company should be fined each day it breaks the law. But attorneys for Yahoo! argue that no existing technology could keep all French users from seeing racist sites.