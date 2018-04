State-Of-The-Art Convention Technology

(Washington-AP) -- The so-called ``Official Political Information Web Site'' is unveiling new technology designed to inform delegates at the political conventions about events on and off the convention floor. Voter.com says information kiosks at the Republican and Democratic conventions this year will provide up-to-the minute convention news. They'll have information such as party platform votes and calendar updates on parties and events. Voter.com unveils the new technology at a news conference Tuesday in Washington.