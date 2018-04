New Teen Cyber Hangout

(New York-AP) -- A new teen-oriented Website has been launched. It's called zoggle.com and teens can not only express their opinions, but find discounts on popular items they can buy with what's called a Zogglecard. That's a MasterCard enabled transaction card. It's similar in concept to a phone card and doesn't require a bank account or parental permission. Zoggle's founders say the site is all about fun and education. But Jupiter Communications estimates teens will spend over one billion dollars online by 2002.