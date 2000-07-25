Hollywood And Music Industry Sues Web Firm - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hollywood And Music Industry Sues Web Firm

(Los Angeles-AP) -- A Web firm that helps people exchange music and video files over the Internet has been slapped with a lawsuit by Hollywood studios and record companies. The entertainment firms have charged Scour with ``global piracy of copyrighted motion pictures and sound recordings.''

Among the movies the suit claims can be downloaded from Scour are ``Gladiator,'' ``Mission Impossible Two,'' and ``The X-Men.'' None of the films has even made it to DVD format yet. Scour has attracted big name investors including former Disney executive Michael Ovitz.

Motion Picture Association of America president Jack Valenti says ``the lawsuit is about stealing.'' Joining the movie studios in the suit is the Recording Industry Association of America. The RIAA already has a suit pending against the Internet firm Napster.

    •   
