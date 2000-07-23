Naeole Suffers A Sprain - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Naeole Suffers A Sprain

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) _ New Orleans Saints offensive guard Chris Naeole has a sprained ligament in his left knee. Naeole injured the knee in a hard fall late in the ``Black & Gold Scrimmage'' on Saturday. He had to be helped off the field. Tests conducted Sunday indicated the ligament was not torn. There is no word on how long he will be out of practice. Naeole injured the same knee during his rookie season. Saints officials say Naeole will begin rehabbing the knee immediately. Saints Coach Jim Haslett says he'll try a number of people in Naeole's spot on the offensive line to see who works best in there.

