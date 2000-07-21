Jackson County Bids Farewell To Sheriff's Deputy

Jackson County folks gave a final farewell to a Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy. Coast law enforcers came together for the funeral of Deputy Evans.

More than 600 people attended the funeral. Officers came from as far as Meridian to pay their respects. Fellow law enforcers say Evans was a kind person that always had a smile.

Evans, a four year veteran with the department was killed when 25 year old Christopher Davis crashed his car into him as he eluded authorities. Evans' wife Kristi wanted everyone to know her husband was a good all around person.

A fund has been set up in his name at the Pascagoula City Employes Credit Union.