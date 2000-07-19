Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Killed

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.

A high speed police chase ended Tuesday night with the death of a Jackson County sheriff's deputy. The police chase actually began in George County on Highway 613. As the suspect got closer to the county line, George County sheriff's deputies called on Jackson County to help. As the suspect crossed into Jackson County, the car crashed into a Jackson County cruiser waiting to take over the chase. That crash killed the deputy. The driver of the other car survived. Jackson County officials are now deciding wether to charge the driver with murder. Tune in to Good Morning Mississippi, beginning at 5:30 am for more on this breaking story.