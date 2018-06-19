Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

Tonight we will have a slight chance for rain with temperatures falling to the 70s under a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Tuesday will bring similar conditions to what we saw today with temperatures rising into the upper 80s to lower 90s under a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky with a slight chance for rain.
