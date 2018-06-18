Andrew's Monday First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Andrew's Monday First Alert Forecast

It has been a warm and muggy day across South Mississippi with a bit more cloud cover than what we've seen over the last few days. Temperatures today rose to the upper 80s with a few spotty showers across the area. For tonight we will have a slight chance for rain with temperatures falling to the 70s under a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky.

