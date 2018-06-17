Vendor slots available for Moss Point's inaugural Rejuvenation F - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Vendor slots available for Moss Point's inaugural Rejuvenation Festival

Mark your calendars! The first-ever Rejuvenation Festival is happening on the last day of June in Moss Point. Dozens of vendors are expected at the festival. Mayor Mario King said you can expect music, lots of food, including seafood and barbecue, as well as children's activities and so much more.

