Andrew's Sunday First Alert Forecast

We saw a band of showers move through during the later part of this morning and behind them we were left with drier conditions under a partly cloudy sky with temperatures rising into the upper 80s across much of the area. For tonight we will have temperatures fall back to the 70s under a partly cloudy sky accompanied by a slight chance for rain.
