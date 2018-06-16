Andrew's Saturday First Alert Forecast

It was a hot and muggy day in most spots as temperatures rose into the lower 90s, but some stayed cooler thanks to scattered showers and storms this afternoon. For tonight we will have temperatures fall back to the 70s under a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance for rain.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.