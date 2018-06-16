Andrew's Saturday Morning First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Andrew's Saturday Morning First Alert Forecast

As we move throughout the rest of this morning we will have a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance for rain. This afternoon we will have our rain chances bump back up to a more moderate chance with the possibility for heavy rainfall at times and temperatures rising into the lower 90s for spots that don't see rain with muggy conditions. For tonight we will have temperatures fall back to the 70s under a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance for rain..

