Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

We are expecting more showers and thunderstorms to fire inland in the late morning and early afternoon hours. It will be hot and humid with highs in upper 80s to low 90s. For Father's Day Weekend, Saturday will start out partly cloudy with isolated showers, and we'll see increasing showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon hours. Sunday will be like Saturday with slightly lower rain chances, so keep your umbrella with you in case you get caught in a down pour.