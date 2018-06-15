Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

We are going to see a few showers possible overnight. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. In the morning, we will see an isolated shower or two in South Mississippi or in the coastal waters. We are expecting more showers and thunderstorms to fire inland in the late morning and early afternoon hours. It will be hot and humid with highs in upper 80s to low 90s.

