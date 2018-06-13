A.J. Giardina Look Back: Mississippi Sea Wolves win 1999 Kelly C - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

A.J. Giardina Look Back: Mississippi Sea Wolves win 1999 Kelly Cup Championship

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
One of the greatest games I covered here at WLOX was on May 30, 1999.  The Mississippi Sea Wolves battled the Richmond Renegades in game 7 of the Kelly Cup Championship.  It was a thriller and didn't end until around 12:19 a.m. on May 31.  The Sea Wolves raised the Kelly Cup Trophy following a 4-3 overtime victory.  Sea Wolves head coach Bruce Boudreau has coached three NHL teams and is now the Minnesota Wild head coach. Bob Woods is a Wild assistant coach.

