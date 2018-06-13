A.J. Giardina Look Back: Mississippi Sea Wolves win 1999 Kelly Cup Championship

One of the greatest games I covered here at WLOX was on May 30, 1999. The Mississippi Sea Wolves battled the Richmond Renegades in game 7 of the Kelly Cup Championship. It was a thriller and didn't end until around 12:19 a.m. on May 31. The Sea Wolves raised the Kelly Cup Trophy following a 4-3 overtime victory. Sea Wolves head coach Bruce Boudreau has coached three NHL teams and is now the Minnesota Wild head coach. Bob Woods is a Wild assistant coach.