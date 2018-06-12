Humane Society of South Mississippi desperate for adoptions - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Humane Society of South Mississippi desperate for adoptions

    Right now, animal shelters across the coast are overloaded with cats and dogs.  The Humane Society of South Mississippi in Gulfport is one of those facilities desperate for adoptions.
    As Jonathan Brannan explains, a new program is designed to help reduce the number of animals in its kennels.

