Krewe of Neptune hosts golf tournament to help kids suffering fr - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Krewe of Neptune hosts golf tournament to help kids suffering from heart disease

By Laura Newcomb, Producer
Connect

A golf tournament this weekend will help provide services for children, right here in South Mississippi, who suffer from congenital heart disease. The Tom Wall Classic Golf Tournament is hosted by the Krewe of Neptune. One of its members, Heathe Warner, joined us on the show to tell us all about it.

Powered by Frankly