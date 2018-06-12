Krewe of Neptune hosts golf tournament to help kids suffering from heart disease

A golf tournament this weekend will help provide services for children, right here in South Mississippi, who suffer from congenital heart disease. The Tom Wall Classic Golf Tournament is hosted by the Krewe of Neptune. One of its members, Heathe Warner, joined us on the show to tell us all about it.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.