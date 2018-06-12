A.J. Giardina Looking Back: 1979 the Year of the Running Back in - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

A.J. Giardina Looking Back: 1979 the Year of the Running Back in the high school ranks

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

On June 29th I will officially retire from WLOX after 39 years on the coast and 44 years in the broadcasting business.  Over the next few weeks I'll take a look back at some of the great players, coaches and teams.  Let's turn back the clock to 1979.

