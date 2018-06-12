Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

We may see some early morning offshore showers and/or thunderstorms. This week will bring scattered to numerous storms to South Mississippi each day. Some of the afternoon storms could become strong or even severe producing strong winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures will hover around 90 by the mid to late morning hours and into the afternoon, unless you see one of those downpours. Then expect a temporary cool down.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.