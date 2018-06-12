Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

We may see some early morning offshore showers and/or thunderstorms. This week will bring scattered to numerous storms to South Mississippi each day. Some of the afternoon storms could become strong or even severe producing strong winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures will hover around 90 by the mid to late morning hours and into the afternoon, unless you see one of those downpours. Then expect a temporary cool down.

Powered by Frankly