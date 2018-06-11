Stone County investigator gives more details on brutal murder

Ray Boggs, a 30-year veteran of law enforcement says looking into homicides is tough enough. But in this case, Boggs not only knew murder victim Sherry Johnson, but he knows her son, Terrell, who is charged with the brutal murder, which included blunt force trauma and decapitation.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.