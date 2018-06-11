Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast

Today was mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, especially this afternoon. Tonight: temperatures will be generally in the 70s tonight with a chance for a few overnight showers. We may see some early morning offshore showers and/or thunderstorms. This week will bring scattered to numerous storms to South Mississippi each day. 

