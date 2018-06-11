Coast residents weigh in on U.S.-North Korea summit

In just a few hours, Donald Trump will become the first sitting U.S. President to meet with North Korea leader Kim Jong UN.
As you might expect, a lot of people here in south Mississippi are talking about the summit.
Doug Walker has the story.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.