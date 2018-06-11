WLOX Editorial: Let the punishment fit the crime - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Editorial: Let the punishment fit the crime

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

A few unscrupulous commercial fishermen have ruined the commercial speckled trout fishing in Mississippi waters for the season. These few hauled in way bigger catches than they reported, doubling the expected take for the February through May season to 50 thousand pounds. The cheating was so bad that the Department of Marine Resources canceled the 2nd commercial speckled trout season altogether.

Powered by Frankly