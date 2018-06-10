WLOX News This Week: Major Gary Sturdivant

After five years of serving the Mississippi Gulf Coast through the Salvation Army. Major Gary Sturdivant and his wife are moving on to serve the people of High Point, North Carolina. The Major is here to talk about the Salvation Army and all that he has done for our community during his time here.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.