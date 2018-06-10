WLOX News This Week: Major Gary Sturdivant - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

After five years of serving the Mississippi Gulf Coast through the Salvation Army. Major Gary Sturdivant and his wife are moving on to serve the people of High Point, North Carolina. The Major is here to talk about the Salvation Army and all that he has done for our community during his time here.

