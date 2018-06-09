Andrew's Saturday First Alert Forecast

We started off today with showers and storms over the Mississippi Sound, but as we moved throughout the day we saw more storm activity north of I-10. Temperatures before the rain moved in capped off in the lower 90s for much of the area with very humid conditions. For tonight we will continue to have high humidity with temperatures falling to the 70s under a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance for a few passing showers.
