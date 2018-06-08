FULL VIDEO: Former Biloxi Mayor AJ Holloway's funeral mass at Nativity BVM

The City of Biloxi, friends, and family paid tribute Friday to the life of longtime former Mayor AJ Holloway. A Mass of Christian burial was held at Nativity BVM Cathedral. Holloway was then laid to rest at Southern Memorial Park.
