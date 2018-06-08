Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

Rain chances stay low Friday and then Saturday we will see slightly higher rain chances at a 30% chance as the high pressure over us now, slips away. Each afternoon will be partly cloudy with the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to the mid 70s. This weekend will be hot and more humid.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.