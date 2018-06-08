Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

Rain chances stay low Friday and then Saturday we will see slightly higher rain chances at a 30% chance as the high pressure over us now, slips away. Each afternoon will be partly cloudy with the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to the mid 70s. This weekend will be hot and more humid. 

