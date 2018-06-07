WLOX Editorial: Remembering Mayor Holloway's legacy - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Editorial: Remembering Mayor Holloway's legacy

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The people of Biloxi and across the coast are mourning the passing of former Biloxi Mayor A. J. Holloway. Holloway was Biloxi's longest serving mayor elected in 1993 and staying in office until 2015. We take time to remember the accomplishments of a true leader. 

Powered by Frankly