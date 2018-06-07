Satisfied shoppers hitting up the harbor for fresh-caught shrimp

One day after the opening of any Mississippi shrimp season, there is always one thing that's bound to happen.
People head to the docks to pick up plenty of their favorite seafood delicacy.
As Doug Walker reports, today was no different.
